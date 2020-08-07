By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 97 new Coronavirus cases Friday out of 1,897 test results, and six additional deaths.

Of the 97 cases reported in the past 24 hours, all are confirmed.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 8,709 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 1 to 86 years with a median age of 33 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 14 through Aug. 6.

Health Department officials report eight more patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 721 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 215 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 89 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has increased to 257. The newly reported deaths include five persons in their 80s and one in their 90s, four of which are associated with long term care facilities. The dates of death range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, according to the Health Department.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 – 1

05-12 – 2

13-18 – 9

19-24 – 15

25-49 – 44

50-64 – 16

65+ – 10

This is the gender breakdown:

Female – 43

Male – 54

Health officials say 123,655 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

