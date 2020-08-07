Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Jessey

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This absolutely adorable senior lady is Jessey. She is looking for a family that will be able to give her a quiet, loving home to live out the rest of her days. Jessey does not need a lot of exercise and she does have vision impairment, but she loves to use her mind with puzzle feeders and toys. Jessey would do well as the only pet in the home and with children at least 13-years-old. If you are interested in meeting with Jessey, please contact our Adoption team at AdoptionInfo@ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org.

To find out more about how to adopt Jessey, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Willam

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

He wants to be with you, loves attention and getting fussed over. William is housetrained and good with kids and other cats. He is playful. But William is nervous with loud, pushy dogs.

To find out more about how to adopt William, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

