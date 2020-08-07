WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County have charged a 26-year-old woman for allegedly abusing the daughter of her former boyfriend.

Investigators say Brittany Zimmerman threw the 4-year-old child down a flight of stairs in a laundry basket. Police say it happened in the 600 block of Gaskill Avenue in Jeannette.

“Brittany was always a nice person, I talked to her. I can’t believe that she would do that,” said neighbor Suzy Kepple.

Kepple was stunned after hearing police filed child abuse and aggravated assault charges against Zimmerman for allegedly hurting the child in February. While the child’s father still lives there, Zimmerman has been gone for months.

Charges stem from an incident where the father became concerned after his 4-year-old daughter suffered head injuries and was covered with bruises under the watch of Zimmerman. The child told investigators that Zimmerman, in a rage, put her in a laundry basket and threw the basket down a flight of stairs. The child also told investigators that Zimmerman assaulted her when she accidentally wet herself, saying, “Brittany would hurt me when I did something wrong.”

The father of the child declined any comment on what allegedly happened. Kepple is heartbroken over what one child endured and another child had to witness.

“It’s a shame, though. That’s something that will stay with them,” the neighbor said.

Zimmerman is accused of allegedly grabbing the 4-year-old by the hair, throwing her on a bed and pouring some type of polish on the bed. She also allegedly put salt in the kids’ chocolate milk mix.

Zimmerman also faces charges that include stalking and harassment for an incident earlier this summer. Zimmerman is free on bond.