By: KDKA-TV Staff
TORONTO (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ season came to an end after a 2-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday in Game 4 of their best-of-five qualifying round series.
Artturi Lehkonen’s game-winning goal with 4 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third period ended the Penguins’ season and helped the Canadiens advance. Shea Weber added an empty-net goal to ice the game.
The Penguins lost the series 3-1.
