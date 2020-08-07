CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 6 Additional Deaths And 97 More Cases, Countywide Cases Count Up To 8,709
By: KDKA-TV Staff

TORONTO (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ season came to an end after a 2-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday in Game 4 of their best-of-five qualifying round series.

Artturi Lehkonen’s game-winning goal with 4 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third period ended the Penguins’ season and helped the Canadiens advance. Shea Weber added an empty-net goal to ice the game.

The Penguins lost the series 3-1.

