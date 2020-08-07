CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases And 3 More Deaths, Countywide Cases Now Over 8,600
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Shaler Area School District is offering three options for students to return to school this fall.

The plans were approved last night and include traditional in-person instruction, a hybrid model, and online learning.

On August 10, there will be a virtual town hall for parents discussing the back to school plans.

Commitment forms from parents will be due by August 13.

Their complete back to school plan can be found on the district website.

