By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Shaler Area School District is offering three options for students to return to school this fall.
The plans were approved last night and include traditional in-person instruction, a hybrid model, and online learning.
On August 10, there will be a virtual town hall for parents discussing the back to school plans.
Commitment forms from parents will be due by August 13.
Their complete back to school plan can be found on the district website.
