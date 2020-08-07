Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – One of the only places holding live events during the coronavirus pandemic are drive-in theaters.
Butler County’s Starlight Drive-In has eight events planned for this month including stand-up comedy, live concerts, and what’s being called a “pavement rave” with DJs.
Those in attendance will get their temperatures checked upon entrance.
The theater will allow patrons to bring lawn chairs and blankets for their parking areas.
A full list of events can be found on Starlight Drive-In’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.