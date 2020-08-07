CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases And 3 More Deaths, Countywide Cases Now Over 8,600
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – One of the only places holding live events during the coronavirus pandemic are drive-in theaters.

Butler County’s Starlight Drive-In has eight events planned for this month including stand-up comedy, live concerts, and what’s being called a “pavement rave” with DJs.

Those in attendance will get their temperatures checked upon entrance.

The theater will allow patrons to bring lawn chairs and blankets for their parking areas.

A full list of events can be found on Starlight Drive-In’s website.

