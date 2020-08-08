PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters responded to the scene of an overnight house fire in Beltzhoover on Saturday.

The fire broke out in 400 block of Kingsboro Street around 3:15 a.m.

Dispatch officials tell KDKA that no one was injured in the fire.

When KDKA’s news crew arrived at the scene, they witnessed firefighters climbing in and out of 2nd and 3rd floor windows appeared to be investigating the scene.

The flames had been put out by the time KDKA’s news crew arrived at the scene, but neighbors say they saw flames from 2nd floor windows.

The fire did not appear to have spread to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

