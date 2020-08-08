CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 87 New Cases, 9 More Hospitalizations
Thanks to a $100,000 grant, a new playground and spray park is officially open in Garfield.
Aggie Brose, Bill Peduto, Garfield, Nelson Mandela Peace Park, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Parents in Pittsburgh looking to get their children out of the house this weekend now have another option.

The Nelson Mandela Park in Garfield officially had its new playground and spray park officially opened on Friday.

Along with new equipment, a bench was added and dedicated to longtime activist Aggie Brose, who died last year.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

“She fought really hard to bring resources to families and children, and she specifically wanted the spray park,” said Lauren Connelly, Aggie’s granddaughter. “So the fact that it’s here now, gives us a lot to celebrate.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto was also on hand for the dedication.

“After we lost Aggie, we had to do something to memorialize her in a way she would like but also in a way that reminds people of those who served before,” Peduto said in a speech.

The new playground has new slides and a playset.

Construction of the playground was funded with a $100,000 community, infrastructure, and tourism grant.

