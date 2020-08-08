By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 813 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday and 16 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 118,092 since Friday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 1 and August 7 is 150,527 with 5,231 positive cases. There were 23,317 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Aug. 7, according to the Health Department. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,313.

The state health department numbers show there are 19,944 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,143 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 24,087. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,975 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,620 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

