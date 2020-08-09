By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 61 new Coronavirus cases Sunday out of 1,195 test results and one additional death.

Of the 61 cases reported in the past 24 hours, all are confirmed.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 8,857 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 15 to 84 years with a median age of 49 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 13 through August 8.

Health Department officials report four more patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 734 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 215 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 89 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 259. The newly reported death is of a person in their 50s with a date of death of August 5 and is associated with a long-term care facility, according to the Health Department.

