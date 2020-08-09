CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 87 New Cases, 9 More Hospitalizations
The fire was reported just after 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Filed Under:Fire, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Shaler Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene of a fire in Shaler Township early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at the V.B. Fabricator’s along Glenn Avenue just before 7:00 a.m.

Shortly afterwards, the fire was raised to a two-alarm fire.

