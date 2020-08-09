Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene of a fire in Shaler Township early Sunday morning.
The fire was reported at the V.B. Fabricator’s along Glenn Avenue just before 7:00 a.m.
Traffic Alert:
Glenn Ave is closed between the Charles St and South Park Ave due to a structure fire.
Units are on scene with a 2 alarm structure fire at V B FABRICATORS, 1467 GLENN AVE, next to Three Rivers Harley Davidson. pic.twitter.com/jJB3CiT7F9
— ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) August 9, 2020
Shortly afterwards, the fire was raised to a two-alarm fire.
