By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One man was arrested for a shooting on Lincoln Avenue on Sunday evening.

According to Pittsburgh Police, they were called to the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, they were alerted that the victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Police searched for a potential second victim but did not find one.

Officers arrested a man on the scene and no other injuries were reported.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

