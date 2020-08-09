Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One man was arrested for a shooting on Lincoln Avenue on Sunday evening.
According to Pittsburgh Police, they were called to the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Once on the scene, they were alerted that the victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Police searched for a potential second victim but did not find one.
Officers arrested a man on the scene and no other injuries were reported.
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
