HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A recent study by Wallethub found that Pennsylvania is recovering quickly from unemployment claims compared to many other states in the nation.

Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, Pennsylvania is ranked seventh best out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia to recover from unemployment claims. Within the past week, the state ranked third best for recovery from unemployment claims.

New Jersey ranked first for recovery from unemployment claims in the last week, while Connecticut has overall done the best with unemployment claims, according to the study. Wallethub published the study on August 6.

Wallethub says that the United States saw a 17% decrease in the number of new unemployment claims. Studying the impact of unemployment claims is a good indicator of how the country’s workforces are recovering from the economic losses brought on the global pandemic, according to Wallethub analysts.

WalletHub used three metrics for the study, including the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the latest week compared to the same time last year, the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the latest week compared to the first week of 2020 and the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims filed during the Coronavirus pandemic compared to those filed in last year within the same span of time. All data was provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.

You can view the full study here.