By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold two more drive-thru events where people can fill out paperwork for a ‘license to carry’ gun permit.

The first of these events will be held in North Fayette on August 15 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The second event will be held in Forward Township on August 29 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

An appointment will be required for these events.

Appointments can be scheduled on the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office website.

Applicants who show up for their appointments will be asked to briefly exit their vehicle for a COVID-19 screening that will consist of temperature checks and a questionnaire.

After the temperature check and questionnaire, Sheriff’s Office personnel will then process their paperwork.

Upon approval of the paperwork, a license will be printed and delivered to the applicant’s vehicle.