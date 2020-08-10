By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 75 new Coronavirus cases Monday out of 1,331 test results, but no additional deaths.

Of the 75 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 71 are confirmed and four are probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 8,932 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 10 to 94 years with a median age of 46 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from Aug. 3 through Aug. 9.

Health Department officials report one more patient has been hospitalized.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 735 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 216 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 89 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll remains at 259.

Of the 75 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 71 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Since March 14, there have been 8,932 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 735 hospitalizations and 259 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for info. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) August 10, 2020

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 – 0

05-12 – 1

13-18 – 9

19-24 – 10

25-49 – 21

50-64 – 20

65+ – 14

This is the gender breakdown:

Female – 34

Male – 41

Health officials say 127,329 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: