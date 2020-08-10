PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Big Ten has reportedly voted to cancel the 2020 college football season, sources told the Detroit Free Press.

Big Ten presidents voted Sunday 12-2 to end fall sports in the conference, the Detroit Free Press reports. Sources told the Free Press a formal announcement is expected Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Penn State announced last week its fall sports will be played without fans.

The vice president for intercollegiate athletics says in a letter there won’t be any fans in the general seating areas of Penn State facilities. She says they’re working with the governor’s office to discuss and prepare for the opportunity to have spectators at fall sporting events.

“Despite the current state orders, we continue to refine our plans to welcome Nittany Lion fans, should the conditions and orders be revised to accommodate spectators at events,” the letter says. “These plans will have the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community at the forefront.”

You can read the letter from the vice president for intercollegiate athletics here, as well as get more options about what Penn State ticket holders can do.