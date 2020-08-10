JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – Columbia Court in Jeannette went from a quiet alley to what sounded like a combat zone over the weekend as multiple shots were fired.

Court records say when police rolled up, Rashaad Ricardo Shepard approached them, telling the officers he fired at somebody who tried to gun him down. Suspicious of that account, police told Shepard to stay in his house.

Investigators started asking around and got nowhere.

However, there was an electric eye watching it all, one of 30 cameras placed in the city watching potential problem areas.

The camera allegedly showed Shepard opening fire on a man after an argument — not just once, but several times. The video shows the victim never had a gun. The video also allegedly shows another individual picking up the shell casings.

Jeannette police showed up again at Shepard’s residence and despite his attempt to run, they captured the 41-year-old. Investigators also recovered a weapon believed to used in the incident.

Jeannette’s mayor, Curtis Antoniak, made it clear that for law enforcement, these cameras are the ultimate witnesses.

“I’m gonna say this is probably the fifth case that we have apprehended suspects and solved cases because of the cameras that were installed,” he told KDKA.

Rashaad Ricardo Shepard is in the Westmoreland County Jail, denied bond and charged with weapons violations, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing.