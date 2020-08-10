Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The odds were not in Pittsburgh’s favor on Monday.
The Penguins have the No. 15 pick for the 2020 NHL Draft, dashing hopes for the No. 1 pick and a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere. The 2020 NHL Draft lottery was held Monday.
The Penguins, which were eliminated after a qualifying round series loss to the Montreal Canadiens, had a 12.5 percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick. All eight teams eliminated during the qualifying round had the same odds for the top pick.
The New York Rangers won the top pick.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.