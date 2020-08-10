By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf says $96 million in state grants have been given to more than 4,900 small businesses across the state that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The second round of funding eligibility is open starting today through Aug. 28; and through the first round, 2,512 grants “were awarded to historically disadvantaged businesses.”

Just announced: $96 million in state grants awarded to small businesses impacted by #COVID19. https://t.co/hWPpGhV52J — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 10, 2020

The second and final round of funding is open starting today through 11:59 PM on Friday, August 28. Eligible applicants not awarded in the first round do not need to reapply and will be rolled into the next round for consideration. More information

⬇️ https://t.co/WBiHgA8MAI — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 10, 2020

In a news release, Gov. Wolf said, “As we continue to address this public health crisis, it’s critical that we also focus on our state’s economic recovery and supporting our small businesses across the state, which continue to be impacted by our necessary mitigation efforts. This funding will go a long way to help small businesses, including historically disadvantaged businesses, at a time when they need it most.”

The COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance funding program is allocated through the state budget.

The grants are being distributed through three programs:

$100 million for the Main Street Business Revitalization Program

$100 million for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Revitalization Program

$25 million for the Loan Payment Deferment and Loss Reserve Program

The grants go towards covering operating expenses during the quarantine period and reopening transitions.

To learn more about the program, visit the state’s website here.