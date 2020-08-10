By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Washington Wild Things say it’s suspending its season following a “threat” of enforcement from the state.
The organization says it was warned by state police that continuing to play baseball could lead to “enforcement actions.”
“We are extremely frustrated right now,” said Executive Director and President Steven Zavacky in a press release. “We have done everything humanly possible to safely operate our facility…We have gone above and beyond, and it was working.“
The organization’s general manager said three other teams were invited to play in Washington County. They took safety precautions like isolating the teams before the season.
The organization says it’s operating under 250 people and there are safety procedures in place like requiring masks, monitoring the health of players and employees and performing temperature checks.
The state’s current guidance allows professional teams playing outside to have 250 or fewer people in attendance.
