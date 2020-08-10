Comments
Banana Bread Overnight Oats
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — WW Ambassador Mary Vogliano has another recipe for our PTL Summer Shape Up!
Serves: 10 | SmartPoints per serving: 7 on Green & Blue. 4 on Purple myWW plans
Ingredients:
● 2 cup(s) uncooked steel cut oats
● 7½ cup(s) low-fat milk
● 4 large, ripe, mashed well bananas
● 1 Tbsp, or more to taste ground cinnamon
● 3 Tbsp unpacked light brown sugar
● 1 tsp vanilla extract
● 1 tsp kosher salt
● ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
Instructions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a 5- to 6-qt slow cooker. Cook on low for 6-7 hours or on high for 3-4
hours.
