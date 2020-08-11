BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A 1940s diner in Butler County is for sale and in need of a new home.

A sale listing for the 1949 diner has popped up on eBay. Formally known as The Summit Diner, the piece of 1940s nostalgia currently sits vacant at 760 U.S. Route 422 in Butler, attached to a cement block building

The eBay listing only lasts 30 days and has a starting bid of $15,000. The diner needs some elbow grease to get off the ground again. Repairs need to be made to the roof, windows and some of the stainless steel appliances inside.

However, if you are interested in purchasing this piece of history, be warned, you are in for a heavy haul.

The diner must be removed from the cement addition attached to the back and permanently removed from its current location.

“The man that I had talked to said you’re talking probably like $30,000 just to move it,” said Susie Sdivason, who runs a pet grooming business on the same property.

This wouldn’t be the first time the diner has been around the block.

It was originally located in Pittsburgh on Penn Avenue as Feilers Diner in 1949, according to eBay. Then the eatery bounced to Baum Boulevard before picking up and moving to Butler County in the 1960s.

The business shuttered back in 2005 and used to be a major dining attraction for locals and travelers passing through.

“You’d have the locals come here for breakfast, lunch, supper. You could know what time it was when you would see their cars pull up,” said Sdivason.

Sdivason has been next-door neighbors with the diner for several decades. She hopes someone can bring the once dashing diner back to life, somewhere else, for the fourth time.

“Diners are great. Everybody likes to go to a diner. You get that homey feeling,” said Sdivason.

According to the eBay listing, this diner needs to be on the road to its new home by Oct. 1.