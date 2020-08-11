By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania has the second most coronavirus restrictions in the nation, a new WalletHub report says.
WalletHub’s list of states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions has Pennsylvania at the bottom, sitting at number 49. According to the report, only California has more restrictions than Pa.
Today I’m announcing new statewide #COVID19 restrictions, effective 7/16:
🔹 All indoor dining: Reduced to 25% capacity
🔹 Bars: Open for sit-down meals at tables only, bar service prohibited
🔹 Telework: Mandated (if possible)
🔹 Gatherings: < 25 people indoor, < 250 outdoor
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) July 15, 2020
The report ranks South Dakota, Utah and Oklahoma as the states with the fewest restrictions.
WalletHub says the methodology compares the 50 states and D.C. using metrics like face mask mandates, travel restrictions, gathering restrictions, and places like schools, bars and restaurants reopening.
In Pennsylvania, it’s mandatory to wear a mask in public. There are also limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, and bars and restaurants are ordered to operate under a reduced capacity right now.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.