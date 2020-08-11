CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 76 More Cases Pushing Countywide Total To Over 9,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Pennsylvania has coronavirus orders in place mandating masks, limiting gatherings, reducing restaurant capacity and shutting down bars not serving food.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Local TV, Pennsylvania, WalletHub

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania has the second most coronavirus restrictions in the nation, a new WalletHub report says.

WalletHub’s list of states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions has Pennsylvania at the bottom, sitting at number 49. According to the report, only California has more restrictions than Pa.

The report ranks South Dakota, Utah and Oklahoma as the states with the fewest restrictions.

WalletHub says the methodology compares the 50 states and D.C. using metrics like face mask mandates, travel restrictions, gathering restrictions, and places like schools, bars and restaurants reopening.

In Pennsylvania, it’s mandatory to wear a mask in public. There are also limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, and bars and restaurants are ordered to operate under a reduced capacity right now.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments