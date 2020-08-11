PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Oakland is about to get a little busier as we near the start of the fall semester.

University of Pittsburgh students will begin moving back in to campus beginning this morning.

For students coming to Pitt, they will have to shelter in-place for 14 days before attending in person classes.

According to the University, 7 days must be completed before arriving on campus and the next 7 are to be done once they move in.

Some students may need to attend remote classes even after in-person classes start.

To prevent spread of the Coronavirus, about 25% of the first year students will be living in nearby hotels to help limit people the number of people in the dorms.

Pitt says they are prepared to test up to 400 students a day to learn about the prevalence of the virus across their five campuses.

Throughout the shelter in place period, Pitt plans to screen students for the Coronavirus.

Students will also use staggered move-in times starting today.

About 1,500 students will be coming at a time to prevent too many people being together.

All students should be moved in by the end of the month.

Pitt also has formed a COVID-19 response team that will work with UPMC.

If a student tests positive, they will be isolated from others.

