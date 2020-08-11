Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Are you one of the millions of Americans working from home right now? Turns out, Pittsburgh is one of the top cities in the country for remote workers.
A new report from FianceBuzz ranked the Steel City seventh of out 25.
The report ranked cities on factors like cost of living, Wi-Fi speed, delivery options, parks, affordable housing and proximity to a major airport. Philadelphia also made the list, coming in at number four.
Kansas City, Milwaukee and Lubbock, Texas ranked in the top three best places for working from home.
FinanceBuzz says a survey found that more than one-quarter of Americans are considering a move because of COVID-19.
