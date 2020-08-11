PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The upcoming school year is going to look a lot different due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and one aspect of that includes busing.

On a Zoom call Monday night, Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders laid out a list of things that describe what the ride for students will be like, and what families and students must do as the school year nears.

This list goes into detail of what’s expected of students while riding in a school bus ride and the consequences if the rules are not followed, including denying a student of busing privileges.

These new changes show it’s going to be different for Pittsburgh Public students when riding a bus.

But the district says all of it is being done for safety reasons and to make sure they’re following CDC guidelines.

There are steps in place for students who don’t follow the code of conduct.

First., warnings will be issued, Students will be moved on the bus, and then it can get to the point where a student loses his/her bus privileges from a few days to the rest of the school year.

Some of the changes include:

One student per seat

Students must sit in an assigned seat

Masks must be worn at all times, unless a student has an underlying medical condition.

Students may only be dropped off at an assigned stop.

Meanwhile, there are surveys parents need to complete about transportation for the Fall.

They’ll be asked if their child plans on using bus transportation.

Again, the district says this is all about the health and safety of its students and drivers.

A link to the survey can be found online.