By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — An animal rescue group is trying to round up a colony of abandoned cats in Washington County.
Paws with Claws says the person who had been feeding the cats recently moved away from the home. There are now more than 30 cats roaming the property.
“If these cats are not fed daily, they will likely wander further away from this house and either be killed by predators (coyotes) or hit on the road,” Paws with Claws said on Facebook. “If animal control is contacted, the entire colony will likely be trapped and euthanized.”
The animal rescue group is hoping volunteers can help the cats until arrangments can be made to move them.
