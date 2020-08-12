Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Bethel Park School District students most likely will not be back in the classroom next month.
On Tuesday night, interim superintendent Dr. Joseph C. Dimperio introduced a new timetable for students returning to school.
Students would begin learning remotely on September 1 and would only return under a hybrid model on October 5.
The hybrid model would stay in place for the entirety of the fall term.
The Bethel Park School Board still has to take a vote on this plan.
You must log in to post a comment.