The Bethel Park School Board will have to vote on a new back to school calendar introduced by the superintendent.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Bethel Park School District students most likely will not be back in the classroom next month.

On Tuesday night, interim superintendent Dr. Joseph C. Dimperio introduced a new timetable for students returning to school.

Students would begin learning remotely on September 1 and would only return under a hybrid model on October 5.

The hybrid model would stay in place for the entirety of the fall term.

The Bethel Park School Board still has to take a vote on this plan.

