The girl from Illinois was staying with her grandmother in Cambria County.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GALLITZIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Illinois who ran away from her grandmother’s home in Cambria County.

Police say Alexa Seaberg ran away from her grandmother’s home in Gallitzin Township, Cambria County Wednesday morning around 2:50 a.m. Police believe Seaberg doesn’t have a cell phone.

She’s described as a fair-skinned girl about 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing around 102 pounds. She has straight, long blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, faded blue jean shorts and black shoes. She was carrying a camo backpack with a pink strap, police say.

Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately call 911 or contact police at 814-471-6500.

