By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MARS, Pa. (KDKA) – Most of the students in the Mars Area School District will be back in the classroom five days a week, no hybrid model.
The school board unanimously approved the plan to get students back into the classroom.
Families that do not want to send their children back to school or have health concerns can choose a live-streaming classroom or enroll in Mars Area Cyber Academy.
Teachers will be provided a few extra in-service days to prepare for the August 31 start date.
