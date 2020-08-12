CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 13 Additional Deaths And 70 More Cases, Death Toll Is 273 And Case Total Is 9,078
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Allegheny County are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy considered endangered.

McKeesport police say Elijah McCarthy hasn’t been seen since yesterday around 10:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Soles Street. They say he ran away from home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

He was last seen wearing shorts, no shoes and maybe a red shirt, police say. He has a burn mark along the left side of his face and is 5 feet and 9 inches tall.

He’s considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the McKeesport police at 412-675-5015.

