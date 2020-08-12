Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Allegheny County are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy considered endangered.
McKeesport police say Elijah McCarthy hasn’t been seen since yesterday around 10:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Soles Street. They say he ran away from home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
He was last seen wearing shorts, no shoes and maybe a red shirt, police say. He has a burn mark along the left side of his face and is 5 feet and 9 inches tall.
He’s considered endangered.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the McKeesport police at 412-675-5015.
