PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say the contracts of assistant coaches Sergei Gonchar, Jacques Martin and Mark Recchi will not be renewed.

In a statement, General Manager Jim Rutherford said, “We want to thank Sergei, Jacques and Mark for their many contributions to the Penguins over the years, and wish them well in their future endeavors.”

The Penguins will not renew the contracts of assistant coaches Sergei Gonchar, Jacques Martin, and Mark Recchi. Details: https://t.co/ThlvwkT4yG pic.twitter.com/Lu68YHmZvY — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 12, 2020

All three contracts expired in June, but the Penguins temporarily extended them for the pushed back playoffs.

Both Gonchar and Recchi played for the Penguins.

Rutherford said head coach Mike Sullivan is getting the process underway to search for new assistants.

“We are in the process of conducting a review of our organization because we have underperformed in the playoffs the last few years. We just thought we needed to change the dynamic of our coaching staff. We have very high standards here in Pittsburgh, and we want to continue competing for Stanley Cups. The message to our fans is that ‘We are not rebuilding, we’re re-tooling,'” Rutherford added in the statement.

