By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – Plum School District students will not be going back to school five days a week.
The district will begin classes on September 2 under a hybrid model, with students going to school for in-person instruction two days a week and then three days of remote learning.
The hybrid model will be in place for the district for at least four weeks.
Students and families will also have the option to learn remotely full-time.
