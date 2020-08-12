PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When communities and families are struggling, Pittsburghers always find a way to help.

For the volunteers at A Giving Heart in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood, it’s a heavy workload but one with so many rewards.

KDKA talked to organizer Kristee Cammack about the outreach. She heads up a food distribution program aimed at school-aged children that also serves the entire community.

The organization hosts a grab-and-go food event every Monday and Thursday. The program also serves three other communities in the city.

“More of the kids and parents have been taking the lunches and conversing with us,” Cammack said. “It also helps build your trust within the community. And they can visibly see you without having them come in the building.”

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank reached out to the organization in the spring. At the height of their campaign, the organization handed out up to 600 meals a day.

“I just love seeing people come together, so it just feels good to serve people. And that’s why we’re here, to give from our hearts,” volunteer Alan Heter said. “It feels nice to give back and help people. Everyone’s extremely grateful.”

