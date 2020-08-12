WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The West Mifflin Area School District is going online-only for the first nine weeks of school.

The board of directors cited safety concerns in their decision to do remote learning for at least the first nine weeks of the school year. During those weeks, the district will reevaluate the situation.

“We look forward to getting all of our students back into the classroom, however, our first concern has to be the safety and health of everyone in order to provide an educational setting that is conducive to learning,” said Superintendent Jeffrey Soles.

“We are going to follow the Department of Health recommendations to monitor the incidence rate and percent positivity of the virus. We ask for patience during this difficult time.”

Classes will begin on Sept. 8.

West Mifflin Area School District joins others starting online-only, including Pittsburgh Public Schools and Uniontown Area School District.