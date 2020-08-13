CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 13 Additional Deaths And 70 More Cases, Death Toll Is 273 And Case Total Is 9,078
The governor reminded Pennsylvanians that contact tracers do not ask for personal information.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – As there is with so many things in life, the coronavirus pandemic has brought about scams.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is warning Pennsylvanians to be alert and aware of “contact tracing scams.”

He says several people have received phone calls asking for their social security numbers or payment for tracing devices.

Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that workers actually doing contact tracing do not ask for personal information.

Health department experts say if a person wants to verify the legitimacy of a call, they should contact the state health department to confirm.

