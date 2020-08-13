By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Diocese of Pittsburgh has pushed back the start of school for elementary schools.

On Thursday, the diocese said the new start date is Sept. 8 due to teachers requesting more time to implement coronavirus health and safety protocols. High schools within the diocese are still on their original opening schedules.

“We’ve had weekly communication with our principals, teachers, and regional boards throughout the summer preparing for this very different school year,” Director of Catholic Schools Michelle Peduto said. “The reality is, we have been planning for something that nobody has all the answers for at the moment. We are aware that this is a time for us to be patient, open-minded, and flexible to adapt to the needs of our teachers and school families. Reopening safely is truly a team effort.”

The release said teachers want time to prepare classrooms, practice protocols and have in-service days for more training before reopeneing.

