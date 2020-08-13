CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 114 New Cases, 5 Additonal Deaths, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,192
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A grand jury investigation has uncovered alleged corruption inside the Fayette County Prison.

Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced charges at a news conference Thursday morning.

(Photo Credit: Ross Guidotti/KDKA)

They are calling the investigation “Operation Clean Sweep.” The probe started last December when Bower told Fayette County commissioners that he wanted a grand jury investigation into alleged corruption in the county.

There were five days of testimony involved, resulting in 30 presentments with criminal charges.

Officials say contraband, such as synthetic marijuana and Saboxone, were being brought inside the prison.

The alleged conspirators are seven prison employees, including multiple corrections officers and the deputy warden, the DA said. A list of inmates are named in the investigation as well.

“When we started this, we never knew how deep the corruption was,” Bower said.

The investigation is continuing. Bower says 30 more presentments are headed to the grand jury.

