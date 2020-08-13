PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s going to be another hot one on Thursday with temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

WEATHER LINKS:

While some are saying today will be humid, winds will continue to blow out of the north and dewpoints will be below 60 degrees. When dewpoints are in the 60s, in no world is that looked at as human…well, no human world, at least.

There will also be an isolated rain chance this afternoon with rain showers and weak storms moving from the east to the west.

The rain is very much needed.

While up for the year for how much rain Pittsburgh has seen, since June 1, it has been down 2.44″.

This has caused many areas to be under what is considered “moderate drought conditions.”

New drought maps are expected on Thursday morning at 8:30 and it’s expected they will show the area considering dealing with moderate drought conditions expanded.

The good news is Saturday looks to be a good day of rain with Sunday also remaining on the high side.

