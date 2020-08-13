By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Now that the Big Ten has postponed all fall sports, the Penn State football team won’t be playing once the fall semester begins.

Jaquan Brisker is a Monroeville-native and plays safety for Nittany Lions.

He said this isn’t how he planned on spending his final year in Happy Valley. He said he wasn’t worried about playing because the team took precautions.

“Just to hear the season was canceled was like, ‘whoa,'” he said. “I can’t believe Big Ten or the presidents and commissioners would cancel the season, especially my senior year. Coaches made sure we were safe, they made sure we got tested, and then with the helmets, we had facemasks. So we had like a visor with extra protection. We’re always six feet apart during any drill, so I was never worried about getting COVID-19.”

Brisker says he’s hopeful the team will play in the spring semester.

If not, he says he plans to return to Penn State for a fifth year.