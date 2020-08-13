PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For many kids this year, the classroom is at home.

But for parents who don’t work from home, this has caused a desperate need for child care. Nannies are coming to the rescue, but some agencies say there is a nanny shortage.

One local agency is sending out a nanny 911 call.

“We are in dire need,” said Jill Tarasi, who runs a nanny referral agency called The Preferred Nanny.

When back to school approaches during the coronavirus pandemic, more parents are turning to nannies to meet their childcare and teaching needs.

“How are they supposed to work their full-time job and take care of their kids … and help with remote learning?” said Tarasi.

The demand is high but nanny applications are low.

“We have had such an influx of families looking that it’s so hard to find qualified candidates right now,” said Tarasi.

Agencies are now looking for candidates like Sharah Wohlgemuth, who recently graduated from IUP with a degree in education.

“I will be helping with three different families in Fox Chapel, and I will be helping with instruction for their kindergarten students,” said Wohlgemuth.

According to Tarasi, a degree in teaching is not required but is now becoming a growing desire in the nanny business.

“If you have teaching experience and you are worried about returning to the classroom this year, looking for a career change, being a nanny is a very rewarding job,” said Tarasi.

