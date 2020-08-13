Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s online application for mail-in and absentee ballots are now available in Spanish.
The state says that the new applications will make voting easier and more accessible for people all across Pennsylvania.
According to the state, 50% of statewide growth is attributed to the Latinx community.
Those wanting to vote by mail will need to have their application for the general election must be received by their county election office by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27.
