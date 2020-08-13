CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 13 Additional Deaths And 70 More Cases, Death Toll Is 273 And Case Total Is 9,078
According to the state, 50% of statewide growth is attributed to the Latinx community.
2020 Election, Absentee Ballot, Ballot Applications, Pennsylvania News, Spanish, Vote By Mail

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s online application for mail-in and absentee ballots are now available in Spanish.

The state says that the new applications will make voting easier and more accessible for people all across Pennsylvania.

Those wanting to vote by mail will need to have their application for the general election must be received by their county election office by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27.

