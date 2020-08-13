YORK, Pa. (KDKA) – A task force created by Gov. Tom Wolf to investigate health disparities of the pandemic released its report Thursday.

In April, 20 to 30 percent of race data was unreported in coronavirus test results. Now Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says that number is over over 60 percent: “But that’s not good enough. We have to do even better.”

The governor’s office created the COVID-19 Response Task Force for Health Disparity back in April to find out how the pandemic affects the state’s minority and vulnerable populations.

“The COVID epidemic has been a great amplifier of inequality,” Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said.

Today, @GovernorTomWolf and @Fettermanlt announced the COVID-19 Response Task Force for Health Disparity report and highlighted the recommendations to better support the state’s minority and marginalized populations during the pandemic.https://t.co/fcNSvAA0oA — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) August 13, 2020

The task force learned that coronavirus hit harder in the poorer, underserved and non-English speaking communities across the state because our frontline employees are from communities of color. And a lack of money, a reliable car or solid health insurance only makes things harder when you’re sick.

The report focuses on six policy topics related to health disparity, which ranked in order of urgency are criminal justice, food insecurity, health disparity, education and economic opportunities.

The task force also started by recommending solutions like sealing evictions for people currently on unemployment and creating a driver’s license amnesty program so people aren’t limited by the ability to travel to healthcare or forced onto mass transit.

Now the work of the task force will help inform a recently-established internal steering committee focused on dismantling racism.

“The steering committee is made up of key cabinet members working together with our policy leaders to build a short- and long-term policy agenda to dismantle the systemic racism and resulting inequities that exist around us, inequities that have been exacerbated by this pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release.

“My goal is to be intentional in all aspects of commonwealth work to maintain a commitment to a diverse, culturally responsive workforce.”

You can read the full report online.

Watch KDKA Evening News for Meghan Schiller’s full report.