Justice

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This stunning cat is Justice and she is looking for her forever home. Justice originally came to Animal Friends, when her owner passed away. Justice can be rather shy and timid, especially in new situations. She has spent some time with one of our talented fosters, to help give her some time to become more comfortable. Justice has lived with other cats and would do well with a more experienced owner.

To find out more about how to adopt Justice, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Gypsy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Gypsy affectionate and likes being fussed over. She is good with kids, cats and dogs. She is 8-months-old. Gypsy is house trained, spayed and vaccinated. Click here to see her in action!

To find out more about how to adopt Gypsy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

