HARRISON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn-Trafford School District says a staff member who had been in close contact with others has tested positive for coronavirus.

A message Friday on the district’s website says the staff member had been in close contact with several other district staff members. Superintendent Dr. Matthew Harris said the Pennsylvania Department of Health was notified.

“As soon as we became aware of the positive case, we immediately contacted the Department of Health per state guidelines and initiated protocols outlined in our Health and Safety plan,” said Dr. Harris in the message. “As part of this process, individuals who may have come in contact with the staff person has been contacted by DOH so they can get tested or begin to self-quarantine.”

The superintendent said the district will continue to work with the state Department of Health Rapid Response Team.