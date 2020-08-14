CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 114 New Cases, 5 Additonal Deaths, Countywide Total Cases Rises To 9,192
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For those that need to dispose of old household chemicals, this weekend will be that chance.

The Pennsylvania Resources Council is hosting a collection event at the Boyce Park Ski Lodge parking lot on Saturday.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. and running through 1:00 p.m., for a $20 fee, people can dispose of up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of household chemicals.

This includes aerosol cans, automotive fluids, chemistry sets, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaners, mercury thermometers, paint products, pesticides/garden chemicals, photo chemicals, and pool chemicals.

Registration is required and those with chemicals to recycle can sign up on the PRC’s website for tomorrow and other upcoming dates.

