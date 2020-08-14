BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – It was outside of Al’s Cafe in Bethel Park where restaurant owners first gathered and eventually formed an organization.

That organization, including Al’s Cafe, is populated by dozens of other restaurants that plan to operate today at full capacity.

What does that mean?

According to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Restaurant and Tavern Association, guests and staff will practice social distancing by maintaining six feet of distance or restaurants can put up barriers.

They will also be increasing their cleaning and disinfecting as well as following all of the CDC’s guidelines.

As of today, there are about 200 restaurants involved in the association.

Those in the association say they are just as essential as stores like Target, Walmart, and Giant Eagle.

They say they have been bullied and want their rights back.

A couple of weeks ago, restaurants were permitted to operate at 25% capacity and several owners have said they will not survive with that in place.

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Restaurant and Tavern Association says they have sent letters to Governor Wolf in an effort to work together but have not heard back.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward will be following this story throughout the day.