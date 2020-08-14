By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — Medical researchers from West Virginia University are disputing the results of a recent study about the effectiveness of neck gaiters in protecting against coronavirus.

A study from Duke University gained attention earlier this week for pointing out “gaiter face coverings” are not effective and could even be harmful.

The study says the material is extremely thin and that can make particles more aerosolized, meaning they stay in the air for longer.

However, toxicologists at WVU are disputing that claim.

According to their study, the fit of the gaiter is key.

If the gaiter is a good fit, WVU says they can reduce exhaled droplets comparable to an over-the-ear mask.

“Nothing is 100 percent effective. But we all need to be wearing masks to protect those around us. If we can properly educate people in this regard, we consider that a win,” WVU Center for Inhalation Toxicology Director Timothy Nurkiewicz said.

What both research groups agree on the more layers of material you have, the better the protection it provides.