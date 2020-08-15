Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARMICHAELS, Pa. (KDKA) – Carmichaels-based bank Community Bank named a new president and CEO on Friday.
John Montgomery was named the new president and CEO and he will run the bank plus its holding company CB Financial Services.
Montgomery takes over in place of Pat McCune who had been the interim president since earlier this year.
“I’m here to help lead, but this is all about Community Bank continuing the legacy and the continued support for the communities,” Montgomery said.
McCune will stay with Community Bank for several months, serving as an executive consultant.
