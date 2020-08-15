By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the country continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, several schools are starting the school year online.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is making sure students in the area have all the need to succeed.
Bettis’s “The Bus Stops Here Foundation” and other groups teamed up for a technology drive on the North Shore, collecting computers, tablets, and other types of technology for western Pennsylvania students.
“We are collecting laptops so we can help close the digital divide for students in low-income and under-resourced schools throughout western Pennsylvania,” said Josh Whiteside, the Executive Director of The Education Partnership.
The drive has collected more than 1,000 laptops and tablets for students so far.
